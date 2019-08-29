Tootsie, Oklahoma!, and More Shows to See This Labor Day Weekend

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this long Labor Day weekend. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time, some of which are closing soon. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less

Isabella Uzcátegui, Kayla Asbell, Ada Westfall, and Scott Spahr in Theater Mitu's House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less.

(© Theater Mitu)

"[T]he piece plays like a tone poem about the broader concept of "home" — namely, the human desire for a place to settle down, and all the personal and historical implications surrounding that desire." Read Kenji Fujishima's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical

Andrew Polec stars in Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical, running through September 8 at New York City Center.

(© Little Fang Photo)

"Bat Out Of Hell is jaw-dropping in its grandiosity, unfettered weirdness, and occasional incoherence." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Little Gem

Marsha Mason, Lauren O'Leary, and Brenda Meaney star in Little Gem, running through September 8 at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Now is as good a time as any to introduce or reacquaint oneself with Little Gem, currently making its second appearance in New York City (after a run at the Flea in 2010) in a solid new production at Irish Repertory Theatre." Read Kenji Fujishima's full review here.

CURRENTLY RUNNING:

Oklahoma!

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno star in Oklahoma!

(© Little Fang Photo)

"On Broadway, Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! has reached its full potential....It's one of the best revivals I've ever seen." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Tootsie

Julie Halston, James Moye, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, and John Behlmann star in Tootsie.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"...Tootsie composer David Yazbek and book writer Robert Horn...[renovate] the 1982 film with awareness but not timidity,...shaping some of the most precarious material into one of the most hilarious musical comedies of the Broadway season." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.