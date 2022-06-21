Tony-Winning Revival of Company to Close in July

The Tony-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company will end its run at the Jacobs Theatre on July 31 after 268 regular performances and 32 previews.

The production received five Tony Awards, more than any other musical this season, including Best Musical Revival, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie). Marianne Elliott also received the Tony for Best Director of a Musical, her third Tony Award, making her the most honored female director in Broadway history. It also received four Drama Desk Awards, and three Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Company stars Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, LuPone, who received her third Tony Award for her electrifying performance as Joanne, Matt Doyle who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, tJennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

A North American tour is planned for the 2023-2024 season.