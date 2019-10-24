Tony Eligibility for Moulin Rouge!, Betrayal, and More Announced

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awards. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the season.

The productions discussed were Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall/A Life, Betrayal, The Height of the Storm, and The Great Society.

The committee made the following determinations:

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Betrayal.

Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Height of the Storm.

All other decisions were consistent with opening-night credits.

The 74th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS on June 7, 2020.