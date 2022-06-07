Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt to Open On Broadway This Fall

Tom Stoppard's Olivier-winning play Leopoldstadt, directed by Patrick Marber, will open on Broadway this fall for a limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre. Previews will begin September 14 ahead of an October 2 opening.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's career, Leopoldstadt opened in London's West End to rave critical acclaim on January 25, 2020. A planned extension due to overwhelming demand was curtailed due to the COVID-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for a further 12-week engagement. Both runs completely sold out and Leopoldstadt received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020. It will mark his 19th Broadway production.

Casting for Leopoldstadt will be announced at a later date.

Leopoldstadt will have scenic design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Isaac Madge, and movement by Emily Jane Boyle.