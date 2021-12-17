Watch Tom Kitt's "She Has Hope" Music Video, Featuring Brian d'Arcy James

Sony Masterworks has released the music video for "She Has Hope," one of the songs on Tom Kitt's debut studio album, Reflect. Co-written by Tom Kitt, Rebecca Luker, and her husband, Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), the song is performed by Kitt and Drama Desk Award winner Brian d'Arcy James (Shrek the Musical). The video features never-before-seen footage of Luker (who died last year following a battle with ALS) as well as videos of several other women diagnosed with the degenerative disease. You can watch the video here: