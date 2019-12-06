Tom Hiddleston Receives a Sardi's Portrait

Betrayal star Tom Hiddleston received a Sardi's portrait in celebration of his run in the Harold Pinter drama, which concludes on December 8 at the Jacobs Theatre.

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, with a company rounded out by Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold.

The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.