Waitress's Todrick Hall Delivers a Moving Acceptance Speech at the VMAs

Todrick Hall, a veteran of Broadway's Kinky Boots and Chicago, and Waitress's current Ogie, hit the spotlight last night at MTV's Video Music Awards. As co-executive producer of Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," he joined Swift onstage to accept the Video for Good Award, representing the video's efforts to support the LGBTQ community and its advocacy for the Equality Act.

Swift, who also won the Video of the Year Award, yielded the microphone to Hall, who reflected on his own career and offered some inspirational words to his fellow LGBTQ artists. Take a look at the speech below.