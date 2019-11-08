Tina Turner Joins Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts Onstage at Tina Opening

The legendary Tina Turner joined Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, direction from Phyllida Lloyd, and choreography by Anthony van Laast.

Warren heads the company in the title role, alongside Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe serves as the Tina Turner alternate.

The Broadway production has set and costume designs by Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Bruno Poet; sound by Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Jeff Sugg; and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.