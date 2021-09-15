Watch a Performance From Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Jimmy Fallon

While Broadway productions were reopening all over Times Square last night, Adrienne Warren was on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which will reopen at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8. Warren, who is the favorite to win this year's Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, is set to reprise her performance as Tina Turner — but only until October 31. Even if you don't manage to catch her on Broadway, you can see her sing "Private Dancer" here: