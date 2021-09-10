Adrienne Warren to Depart Broadway's Tina on Halloween; Nkeki Obi-Melekwe to Assume the Role

Adrienne Warren's return to Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will be brief one — her final performance as Tina Turner will be October 31. The production resumes performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.

Replacing Warren beginning Tuesday, November 2 will be original cast member Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who currently serves as the role's alternate performer and also played Tina on the West End. Warren departs "due to other commitments."

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina has choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by the Telsey Office.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019, "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll." The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations.

The company will also include Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jessica Rush, Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.