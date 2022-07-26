Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tour Announces Full Casting

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The production is set to launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on September 11 and go on to visit 30 cities in its first year.

The cast will be led by Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four performances a week. Also featured in the cast will be Garrett Turner as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna, and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

Rounding out the ensemble are Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Taylor A. Blackman, Aliyah Caldwell, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Takia Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Mone't Lewis, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Kris Roberts, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Aniya Simone, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan, and Carlton Terrence Taylor.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is written by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and directed by Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd. Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, the musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, and opened on Broadway in November 2019, receiving 12 Tony nominations. Tina will play its final Broadway performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on August 14.