Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Sets October Restart Date on Broadway

The Broadway production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will resume performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8. Casting will be announced in the coming months.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina has choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019, "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll." The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations.

"I always knew that the curtain would rise again on the story of Tina Turner," book writer Hall said in a statement. "This titan, this ground-breaker, this icon has been a beacon for those of us who are artists and those of us who are survivors. It is fitting that during this moment of reckoning and re-shaping our world and industry, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will re-open by affirming the voice of a Black woman who never gave up. In these continued challenging times, may the story of her fall and triumph light a fire in our feet, in our hearts, and in our imaginations. These are the types of stories I want to see as we re-imagine and demand a more inclusive and equitable Broadway."

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined. The Nederlander Organization will provide a no questions asked, no additional service fees assessed refund and exchange ticket policy for all guests.

"I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway," Turner said in a statement. "I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our Opening Night. It felt like a homecoming. I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together."