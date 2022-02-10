Tina Announces Multiyear North American Tour

The producers of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, now running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, have announced plans to launch a multiyear North American tour this fall. The touring production will open at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island, and continue on to over 40 cities in its first year.

A two-week engagement of Tina was also announced today as part of the 2022-23 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season in Minneapolis. The show will run at the Orpheum Theatre March 1-12, 2023.

Tina is based on the life of 12-time Grammy Award winner Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself. The musical opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, earning nominations for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down.

Tina is written by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd directs the biomusical, with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast; set and costume designs by Tony nominee Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Tony nominee Bruno Poet; sound by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Tony nominee Jeff Sugg; orchestrations by Tony nominee Ethan Popp; and wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.