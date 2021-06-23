Thelma and Louise Musical in the Works From Halley Feiffer and Neko Case

A stage musical version of the film Thelma and Louise is in the works from book writer Halley Feiffer and songwriter Neko Case.

According to published reports, the project is in the very early stages, and Callie Khouri, the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter, is developing the musical with Feiffer and Case. Trip Cullman, Feiffer's longtime collaborator, is attached to direct.

The 1991 Ridley Scott film starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the title roles, two friends who set out for a weekend vacation that takes an unexpected turn after an assault. Feiffer is the author of the plays I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard and The Pain of My Belligerence. Singer-songwriter Case is a member of the group the New Pornographers.