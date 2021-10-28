The Music Man Broadway Revival, Led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Sets Full Casting

Full casting is set for the new Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, beginning previews December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, The Music Man will star the previously announced Tony winners Hugh Jackman (Harold Hill), Sutton Foster (Marian Paroo), Jayne Houdyshell (Mrs. Shinn), Jefferson Mays (Mayor Shinn), Marie Mullen (Mrs. Paroo), and Shuler Hensley (Marcellus), alongside Remy Auberjonois (Charlie Cowell), Gino Cosculluela (Tommy Djilas), and Emma Crow (Zaneeta Shinn).

Newly announced are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Max Clayton (who will serve as Jackman's standby) Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko (who will be Foster's understudy), Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

The Music Man will have scenic and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (hair, wigs, and makeup) and dance arrangements by David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.

Opening night is set for February 10.