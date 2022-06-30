The Minutes at Studio 54 Will Continue to Require Audiences to Wear Masks

The Broadway production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes will continue to require audiences to wear masks for the remainder of its run, which concludes at Studio 54 on July 24. This is despite a recent decision by the Broadway League to make Broadway theaters mask-optional beginning tomorrow, July 1.

The Minutes is not the first Broadway production to override this decision: The revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo will also require audiences to continue to mask through the remainder of its run, which concludes July 10.

The Minutes is Tracy Letts's drama about an unaccountable clique of politicians using the trapping of democracy to disguise their authoritarian tendencies. You can read TheaterMania's review here.