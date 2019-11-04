Watch The Inheritance Cast Celebrate Star Lois Smith's 89th Birthday

Acting legend Lois Smith turned 89 this weekend, and the cast of her current production, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance marked the occasion with an onstage celebration following their Saturday evening performance. Check it out below:

Reimagining E.M. Forster's Howards End in 21st-century New York City, The Inheritance follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

Smith made her Broadway debut 67 years ago in Time Out for Ginger. She was most recently seen on Broadway in Buried Child in 1996, with many off-Broadway credits in the interim, ranging from The Trip to Bountiful to Marjorie Prime.