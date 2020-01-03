See First Photo of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More in Take Me Out

Second Stage Theater has released the first photo of Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jesse Williams in the upcoming Broadway revival of Take Me Out. Check out the photo below. Directed by Scott Ellis, the production will begin previews April 2, 2020, and officially open on April 23, 2020, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in Take Me Out.

(© Catherine Wessel)

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks will join Williams, Ferguson, and Adams.