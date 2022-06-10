T. Oliver Reid to Take Over the Role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway

T. Oliver Reid will assume the role of Hermes in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown beginning Tuesday, June 14. He takes over for original Hermes André De Shields, who recently departed the production.

Reid has understudied the roles of Hermes, Hades, and members of the Workers Chorus. In March of this year during a Covid surge that left the company short of performers, he went on as one of the Fates, becoming the first male actor to do so. Reid is also a co-founder and co-artistic director of Black Theatre Coalition.

In addition to Reid, the Broadway cast of Hadestown is led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Hades for a limited seven-week engagement, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice. They are joined by Soara-Joye Ross, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Trent Saunders, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.

Written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown follows the two intertwining mythical love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife, Persephone. The musical won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction.