TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

The New York Pops Will Honor Composer Stephen Schwartz at Its Birthday Gala

The concert will be held on April 27 at Carnegie Hall.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

November 19, 2025

Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
(© David Gordon)

The New York Pops will honor Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) at the orchestra’s 43rd birthday gala on Monday, April 27, in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert will feature a lineup of Schwartz’s most memorable songs performed by the New York Pops, led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, with guest artists to be announced.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on November 24. Proceeds from the Gala support the New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.