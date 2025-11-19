The New York Pops Will Honor Composer Stephen Schwartz at Its Birthday Gala

The concert will be held on April 27 at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops will honor Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) at the orchestra’s 43rd birthday gala on Monday, April 27, in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert will feature a lineup of Schwartz’s most memorable songs performed by the New York Pops, led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, with guest artists to be announced.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on November 24. Proceeds from the Gala support the New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.