Superhero Switcheroo! Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Dress as Daredevil and Loki for Halloween
The Betrayal stars dress up as each other's Marvel alter egos.
Betrayal stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox celebrated Halloween with a Marvel-themed night of mischief at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Hiddleston and Cox dressed as each other's superhero alter egos, Daredevil and Loki, with Ashton as Captain Marvel.
Written by Harold Pinter in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, with a company rounded out by Eddie Arnold.
The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.
