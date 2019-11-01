Superhero Switcheroo! Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Dress as Daredevil and Loki for Halloween

Betrayal stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox celebrated Halloween with a Marvel-themed night of mischief at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Hiddleston and Cox dressed as each other's superhero alter egos, Daredevil and Loki, with Ashton as Captain Marvel.

Charlie Cox as Loki.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Written by Harold Pinter in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, with a company rounded out by Eddie Arnold.

Zawe Ashton as Captain Marvel.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.