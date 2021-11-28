"Sunday" for Sondheim: Singalongs Today Will Celebrate Life of Legendary Composer

The first two of undoubtedly many celebrations of the life and work of Stephen Sondheim will take place in New York City today, Sunday, November 28.

At noon, cast members from many Broadway shows and countless fans will gather in Duffy Square (near the red stairs of the TKTS booth) for a singalong of "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park With George. The event is being put together by the Broadway League, the City of New York, the Times Square Alliance, and actor/producer Erich Bergen. Michael J. Moritz will conduct the spectators.

Across town, a similar event, organized by Billy Bustamante, will take place at Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. Gathering begins at 11:30am, with the "Sunday" singalong (with perhaps other tunes) starting at 12pm. Steven Cuevas will conduct.

All are welcome at both singalongs.

Sondheim died Friday, November 26 at the age of 91. Read more about his life and career here.