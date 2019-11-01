Suits Star Patrick J. Adams to Join Jesse Williams in Broadway's Take Me Out

Suits star Patrick J. Adams will make his Broadway debut in Second Stage Theater's upcoming revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning Take Me Out.

Adams will play Kippy Sunderstrom. He joins a cast that will be headed by Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) in the role of Darren Lemming. Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play the role of Mason Marzac. Additional casting will be announced for Scott Ellis's production, which will begin performances April 2, 2020, at the Helen Hayes Theater, with opening night scheduled for April 23, 2020.

In Take Me Out, when Darren Lemming (Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.