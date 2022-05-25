Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo to Join Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway This Summer

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will join the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway this summer for a limited run at the Music Box Theatre.

Matarazzo, who made his Broadway debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as a child actor in 2011, will take on the role of Jared Kleinman beginning on July 19. Also joining the company that day will be Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy, Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy, and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.

Watch our "Day in the Life" video with Matarazzo, at age 11, when he was Gavroche in Les Misèrables: