Stephen Sondheim Joins Instagram

Legendary Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim has joined Instagram at the age of 90.

His verified account — @realsondheim — has only one post so far, a photo of a blank canvas in a nod to Sunday in the Park With George. The account, which is probably run by someone from Sondheim's team and not the writer himself, has an anagram for Sondheim's name written as its bio: "He pens demon hits."

Sondheim celebrated his 90th birthday on March 22. His musicals include Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Follies, and many others.

