Springsteen on Broadway Announces Digital Lottery

Springsteen on Broadway has launched a digital lottery, starting today, for performances beginning on Tuesday, June 29, at the St. James Theatre through the final performance, Saturday, September 4.

For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit 2 tickets per winner). The seat locations of lottery tickets may have a partial, restricted, and/or obstructed view of the stage and tickets issued to a winner may not necessarily be next to one another. Seats may be located anywhere in the theater, including in sections accessible by stairs only.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Tomorrow, June 26, marks the opening of Springsteen on Broadway and the re-opening of Broadway since the shutdown in March 2020.

To register for the lottery, click here.