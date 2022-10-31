Spanish Company Cast Album, Featuring Antonio Banderas, Now Available

Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish cast recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company was released today by Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings. Under the musical direction of Arturo Díez-Boscovich, the album is now available for streaming on digital platforms worldwide. The CD will be released in Spain on Friday, November 11.

Banderas produced, directed, and starred as Robert in Company, which first played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Spain in 2021 and was followed by a six-week run at Teatre Apolo in Barcelona beginning in May 2022. Starting on November 17, Banderas is returning to the lead role in the touring production in Madrid at The Hotel-Teatro Albéniz. The show was the winner of the Best Musical category at Spain's prestigious 2022 MAX Awards.

Company (Original Spanish Cast Recording) features Banderas along with fellow cast members (in alphabetical order) María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Marta Ribera, Carlos Seguí and Rubén Yuste. Additional cast members include Nando González. Pepa Lucas, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña, Nando González, and Ángel Saavedra.

The Spanish production of Company has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. Spanish lyric translation is by Roser Batalla and Spanish libretto translation is by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.