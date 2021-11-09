Slave Play Announces Complete Casting for Broadway Return

Complete casting has been announced for the return engagement of Jeremy O. Harris's Tony-nominated Slave Play. Performances will begin November 23 ahead of a December 2 opening, and will run through January 23, 2022, at the August Wilson Theatre.

Joining the production are Devin Kawaoka as Dustin and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham as Phillip. They join returning original Broadway and New York Theatre Workshop cast members Ato Blankson-Wood (Tony nomination), Chalia La Tour (Tony nomination), Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara (Tony nomination), and Paul Alexander Nolan. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will play Kaneisha, a role Harris wrote for the actress when he was a student at Yale School of Drama and which she originated in Slave Play's first developmental production in 2017 as part of Yale's Langston Hughes Festival. The production's understudies include Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

In addition, Slave Play has announced that the first Black Out performance for the Broadway return will be Friday, December 3. This private, invitation-only performance will allow the Black-identifying audience to experience and discuss the play free from the white gaze. Harris birthed the idea of Black Out performances in the original Broadway run, in recognition of Broadway's rich, diverse, and fraught history with Black work.

Directed by Tony nominee Robert O'Hara, Slave Play is described as follows: "Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself."