Slava's Snowshow Opens on Broadway

Slava's Snowshow celebrated its Broadway opening night at the Sondheim Theatre on November 13.

Slava Polunin, creator of Slava's Snowshow.

(© David Gordon)

Slava's Snowshow made its American debut in 2004 at the Union Square Theatre, where it ran for over 1,000 performances and won a Drama Desk Award in 2005 for Unique Theatrical Experience. The show then transferred to Broadway in 2008 for a limited engagement.

The company of Slava's Snowshow poses for photos in the snow.

(© David Gordon)

Created by Slava Polunin, Slava's Snowshow is described as follows: "Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound."

Lesli Margherita on the snowy Slava's Snowshow red carpet.

(© David Gordon)

The production runs through January 5.