Six Releases Worldwide Performance From Isolation Starring West End, Broadway Casts

Six fans from across the globe joined the cast for a special performance in isolation.

Released online and organized by two of the show's international stars, Grace Mouat and Danielle Steers, the video features casts from the UK, Broadway, Australia, and more, as well as thousands of fans.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage.

The video is raising funds for a variety of charities: Acting for Others, the Actors Fund, and Support Act.