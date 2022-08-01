See Beanie Feldstein Take Her Final Bow as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

Yesterday, Beanie Feldstein took her final bow as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. As previously reported, her departure is taking place nearly two months before the originally announced date of September 25. Current standby Julie Benko will take over the role full-time August 2-September 4 before Lea Michele joins the cast as Fanny on September 6. Benko will continue to play regular Thursday night performances as Fanny after that. You can see Feldstein's emotional curtain call here: