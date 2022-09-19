Sean Hayes to Return to Broadway in Good Night, Oscar This Spring

Sean Hayes will return to Broadway this spring in Doug Wright's new play Good Night, Oscar, directed by Lisa Peterson at the Belasco Theatre.

Performances will begin April 7, 2023, with opening night set for April 24. The run will conclude on August 27.

In Good Night, Oscar, Hayes plays Oscar Levant, Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age. Set in 1958, the play follows Levant's appearance on Jack Parr's Tonight Show. The play premiered earlier this year at the Goodman Theatre.

Rounding out the cast are Emily Bergl as June Levant, Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff, Ben Rappaport as Jack Parr, and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The creative team for Good Night, Oscar includes Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervision), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Make-Up Design), Stephen Kopel, Lauren Port, and Rachael Jimenez (Casting), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturgy).

Of the Chicago production, our critic said of Hayes's performance, "How many actors have both the comic and musical chops to pull this off?" Read the complete review here.