Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Take Their Bow in Plaza Suite on Broadway

The new Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite opened at the Hudson Theatre on March 28. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the production was originally scheduled to run in 2020, but was delayed by two years due to the pandemic.

Matthew Broderick

(© Tricia Baron)

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as a trio of couples in three different playlets, Plaza Suite also features Molly Ranson, Denny Bolero, and Eric Wiegand. Rounding out the company are Laurie Veldheer, Cesar J. Rosado, Michael McGrath, and Erin Dilly.

Eric Wiegand, Molly Ranson, and Danny Bolero

(© Tricia Baron)

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre February 5-22, 2020.

Matthew Broderick and Danny Bolero

(© Tricia Baron)

