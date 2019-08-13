Sara Bareilles to Release New EP of Waitress Cut Songs and Demos

Sara Bareilles will release What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress, a new EP featuring cut songs and demos from the musical, on Friday, August 16.

The track list will feature seven songs: "Happy Enough," "Door Number Three," "Knocked Up You," "Without a Believer," "I Can't Wait," "Falling in Love Pie," and "She Used to Be Mine."

Watch a special performance of "Without a Believer," featuring Jeremy Jordan, below:

Waitress will end its Broadway run on January 5 after nearly four years at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.