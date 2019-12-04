Sara Bareilles to Host Final Broadway Edition of Waitress Cast Album Karaoke

Sara Bareilles will host the final Broadway edition of Waitress's "Cast Album Karaoke" on December 17.

Following the 7pm performance that night, audience members will be given the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show on the Brooks Atkinson Theatre stage, accompanied by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo. Interested audience members will be able to sign up before the show.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture, Waitress features songs by Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, and direction by Diane Paulus. The production opened April 24, 2016, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and earned four Tony nominations. It will close January 5, with a cast headed by Katharine McPhee as Jenna.