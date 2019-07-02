Ryōko Yonekura Rejoins Chicago on Broadway

Broadway's Chicago welcomed Ryōko Yonekura back to the role of Roxie Hart on July 1 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Ryōko Yonekura and Ryan Silverman as Roxie and Billy.

(© Masahiro Noguchi)

Yonekura had previously played the role on Broadway in 2012 and 2017. After her run in New York, which concludes July 14, she will join the show's US national touring company in Japan for two limited engagements in Osaka (August 1-4 at the Orix Theater) and Tokyo (August 7-18 at the Tokyu Theatre Orb).

Ryōko Yonekura and Amra-Faye Wright in Chicago on Broadway.

(© Masahiro Noguchi)

Featuring classic tunes by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Recipient of six 1997 Tony Awards, the revival is directed by Walter Bobbie. It is currently the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.