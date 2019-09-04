Ryan Murphy to Turn A Chorus Line Into a 10-Part Miniseries for Netflix

A Time cover story published yesterday revealed that writer, director, and producer Ryan Murphy is developing a 10-part miniseries adaptation of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical A Chorus Line for Netflix. This comes on the heels of his announced plans to adapt the recent Broadway musical The Prom for film as well — a project that is slated to star Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells.

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line features a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. The musical opened at the Public Theater in 1975, before transferring to Broadway and earning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score.

A Chorus Line follows a group 17 Broadway dancers as they audition for spots on a chorus line. The show was famously developed throughout a series of taped workshop sessions with Broadway dancers.

In addition to the Chorus Line miniseries, Murphy has also announced plans for miniseries about American fashion designer Halston, with Broadway veteran Ewan McGregor taking on the central role.