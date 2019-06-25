Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and More Set for Film of The Prom

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells will head the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Broadway's The Prom, Deadline reports.

Streep will take on the role of Dee Dee Allen, with Corden as Barry Glickman, Kidman as Angie, and Rannells as Trent Oliver. They will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key as Principal Hawkins, and Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon. A nationwide casting search is underway to fill the leading role of Emma.

Murphy will produce with Alexis Woodall and stage producers Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke. Book writers Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin have penned the script, with Beguelin and Matthew Sklar providing the score.

Deadline states that filming will get underway in December, with an anticipated theatrical release in the fall of 2020, prior to streaming on Netflix. Murphy will produce the soundtrack along with Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun.

The Prom is currently running on Broadway through August 11.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Alyssa Greene (currently played on Broadway by Isabelle McCalla). Billboard reported this morning that Grande is no longer with the project, due to conflicts with her touring schedule.