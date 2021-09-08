Russell Harvard, Portia, and More Complete Casting for To Kill a Mockingbird Return

The complete cast has been announced for the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, which resumes performances at the Shubert Theatre on October 5.

Joining the previously announced Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout are Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie. Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans round out the ensemble.

Actors in To Kill a Mockingbird sit down to read the play on the first day of rehearsal.

(© DKC O&M)

Rehearsals begin today, with the box office set to open at 9:30am tomorrow.

To Kill a Mockingbird is Aaron Sorkin's new stage adaptation of Harper Lee's novel about three children growing up in 1930s Alabama. They learn about the limitations of justice and community as Scout and Jem's father, Atticus, defends a Black man wrongly accused of rape.

Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs the production.