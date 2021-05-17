Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues to Have Broadway Premiere This Fall

The Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Obie-winning solo show Lackawanna Blues will take place this fall at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, September 14 in advance of a Tuesday, September 28 opening night.

In Lackawanna Blues, Santiago-Hudson plays more than 20 characters as he explores his upbringing in 1950s and 1960s New York State, creating a portrait of the strong woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. First performed at the Public Theater in 2001 and adapted for HBO in 2005, the production, which Santiago-Hudson also directs, features live music by the late Bill Sims Jr., performed by Grammy nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack. Set is by Michael Carnahan, costumes are by Karen Perry, lighting is by Jen Schriever, and sound by Darron L. West.

Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, the world premiere of Simon Stephens's Morning Sun, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will begin performances at New York City Center — Stage I on October 12, before opening on November 3. Spanning 50 years, the play about mothers, daughters, and New York City, stars Blair Brown, Edie Falco, and Marin Ireland.

Winter 2022 will see the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, directed by Santiago-Hudson at the Friedman Theatre, and the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic, directed by David Cromer at New York City Center. At City Center in the spring of 2022 will be Danya Taymor's production of Anchuli Felicia King's Golden Shield, and the rescheduled Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, starring Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers. Mark Brokaw directs.

Additional information about each production is still to be announced. The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.