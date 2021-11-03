Chita Rivera to Be Honored at 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2022 Gala will honor Broadway legend and Tony Award winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, West Side Story). The event, Paint the Town, will take place at the Ziegfield Ballroom On Monday, March 7 at 7pm.

The evening will celebrate Ms. Rivera's contribution to the theater and include the presentation of The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theater and Roundabout.

The evening will also feature dinner, a live auction, and special concert performance with a musical artist to be announced soon. Click here for more information about Roundabout Theatre Company's 2022 Gala.