Roger Bart and Hugh Coles to Star in Broadway's Back to the Future Musical, Opening in 2023

Tony winner Roger Bart and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles will star in the Broadway production of the West End hit Back to the Future: The Musical, debuting this summer at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Bart will play Doc Brown, with Coles as George McFly. Both actors originated their respective roles in the hit West End production, which is still ongoing. Back to the Future will begin previews Friday, June 30, 2023, with opening night set for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, cowriter of the film trilogy, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the movie series, and Glen Ballard. The score will also include hits from the film like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." The show received the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

Directing is John Rando, whose creative team includes Chris Bailey (choreography), Tim Hatley (sets and costumes), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Fin Ross (video), Nick Finlow (music supervision and arrangements), Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arrangements), and Ted Arthur (music direction).

Complete casting is still to be announced.