Original Cast Members to Reunite for Broadway Mounting of Between Riverside and Crazy

Second Stage Theatre has announced casting for its Broadway production of Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Directed by Austin Pendleton, preview will begin November 30 ahead of a December 29 opening at the Hayes Theater.

The production will reunite original off-Broadway company members Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline), Rosal Colón (The Motherf***er With the Hat), Liza Colón-Zayas (Water By the Spoonful), Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), and Michael Rispoli (The Offer). Original cast member Ron Cephas-Jones will not be returning to the production. Casting for the role of Junior will be announced in the coming weeks.

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015. The play is described as follows: "City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter 'Pops' Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new house guests, and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy."

The creative team for the Broadway production will include scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and original music/sound design by Ryan Rumery.