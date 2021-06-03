Revival of Bob Fosse's Tony-Winning Dancin' in the Works, Staged by Wayne Cilento

A revival of Bob Fosse's Tony-winning revue Dancin' is in the works from director Wayne Cilento and producer Joey Parnes. The musical, presented by special arrangement with Nicole Fosse, artistic director of the Verdon Fosse Legacy, is aiming for a Broadway run in the 2022-23 season, with a pre-New York tryout in a city to be announced.

A tribute to the art of dance, Dancin' was first produced on Broadway in 1978 and earned Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography. Running through 1982 and playing over 1,700 performances, the show features music ranging from Bach's "Chaconne" to Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever" to standards like "Big Noise From Winnetka" and "Sing, Sing, Sing." There are also songs by Neil Diamond, Johnny Mercer, Melissa Manchester and Carole Bayer Sager, Leiber and Stoller, Cat Stevens, and Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Tony winner Cilento — a member of the original company — said in a statement that the production will be "every bit as eclectic and uplifting as the original, full of all its inherent edginess, but is also relevant to our current era. Every creative decision will be made through that lens to meet this moment — from our casting of a new generation of principal dancers that reflects the vibrancy of our city to our soundstage-style set that ties together Bob's twin careers on stage and in film."

A revival of Dancin', staged by Graciela Daniele, had been in the works via Roundabout Theatre Company a decade ago, but the production failed to materialize.

Further details about Cilento's staging are yet to come.