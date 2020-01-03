Revisit Tootsie via Our Videos Before It Closes This Weekend

Tootsie is closing on Broadway this Sunday, January 5. To celebrate the show before it leaves the Marquis Theatre, revisit our videos of the cast on opening night as well as our dance tutorial with choreographer Denis Jones and star Reg Rogers.

Tootsie features a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. The Broadway company is led by Tony winner Santino Fontana, as well as Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers. Scott Ellis directs, Denis Jones choreographs, and Andrea Grody serves as musical director.