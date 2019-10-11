Rebecca Naomi Jones Gets a Sardi's Caricature

Rebecca Naomi Jones received a Sardi's portrait on October 10.

Jones currently plays Laurie in Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Her stage credits also include Significant Other, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot, Passing Strange, The Fortress of Solitude, and Love's Labour's Lost.

Rebecca Naomi Jones and the cast of Oklahoma!

(© David Gordon)

Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.

Directed by Daniel Fish, the revival production was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The cast also includes Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord, and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.