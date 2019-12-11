Rashidra Scott Will Play Susan in Broadway Revival of Company

Elliott & Harper Productions and the Shubert Organization announced today that Rashidra Scott will complete the principal cast of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, taking on the role of Susan in the revival production, directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott. She joins the cast of Company directly from the hit musical Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations where she plays the role of Josephine.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk leads the cast as Bobbie alongside two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne. The cast also includes Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Casting for the ensemble will be announced in the coming weeks.

Performances will begin at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday). The production is described as follows: "The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?"