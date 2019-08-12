Princess Diana Musical Sets Broadway Opening for Spring 2020

It was announced today that Diana, a new musical based on the real-life story of Princess Diana, will open on Broadway in the spring of 2020. Produced by Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall, and the Araca Group, performances will begin on March 2, 2020 at the Longacre Theatre ahead of an official March 31 opening.

Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) will direct, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Music supervision and arrangements are by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography is by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, and costume design is by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long.

Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots), who took on the title role in the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year, will lead the cast on Broadway. She will be joined by Roe Hartrampf (The Bad Guys) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park With George) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Queen Elizabeth, all of whom will be reprising their roles for Broadway.

Diana is described as follows: "This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she created a legacy that will endure forever."

Rounding out the creative team are Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony winner Natasha Katz, (lighting design), Tony nominee Gareth Owen (sound design), and Tony nominee John Clancy (orchestrations).