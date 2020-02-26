Presley Ryan to Play Lydia in Beetlejuice on Broadway

Producers of Beetlejuice on Broadway have announced that Presley Ryan will take over the role of Lydia from the recently departed Sophia Anne Caruso starting Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 29. Dana Steingold played the role last night, Tuesday, February 25, and will continue on through tomorrow, Thursday, February 28, before Ryan steps in.

Ryan previously appeared on Broadway in Fun Home, and has appeared in Orange Is the New Black and Difficult People on TV.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.