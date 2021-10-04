Photos: On the Scene at the Spectacular Opening of Six, 18 Months in the Making

Eighteen months after it was originally scheduled to open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six finally got to celebrate on October 3. Check out the photos below:

Adrianna Hicks

Andrea Macasaet

Abby Mueller

Brittney Mack

Samantha Pauly

Anna Uzele

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, and Jamie Armitage

Six alternates Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke, Keirsten Hodgens, and Courtney Mack

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Douglas Lyons and Zhailon Levingston

Nico Greetham and Rachel Zegler

Lea Salonga

Bowen Yang and Jeremy O. Harris

Wayne Brady

Jimmy Fallon

Solea Pfeiffer and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Taylor Trensch and Gavin Creel

The cast of Six

Leading the company are Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele. Written by Marlow and Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

